Northern Ireland pet retailer, Jollyes has reported record Christmas sales driven by higher demand at existing stores, new store openings and online.

In Northern Ireland, there was over 18% growth of which half (9%) was due to an increase in transactions.

And following the opening of the hugely success Cookstown store last March, this contributed to over 25% total growth.

Overall UK sales in the four weeks to December 31 hit a new high, up 31% compared to the same period a year earlier as December sales set new company records for the second year in a row.

The figures were lifted by new stores and acquisitions which meant Jollyes by the year end was trading from 84 stores over the period, against 67 previously.

Even after excluding new stores, like for like revenues were 19% higher than the previous year and 39% higher than Christmas 2020.

And that December growth wasn’t driven by inflation – transactions grew by 9.6% in December as Jollyes continues to build its appeal.

As in previous years, to give colleagues a well-deserved break, NI stores were closed for three trading days in the period - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Jollyes’ busiest day was Friday, December 23 when it served 38,000 customers in store, equivalent to one sale every 75 seconds - an all-time high for the business.

The bumper seasonal sales followed a strong half year to November 27 when sales rose 23% to £53.2% and keeps Jollyes on track to reach its goals of £100 million turnover and 1,000 colleagues this year and 100 stores within 18 months.

Jollyes chief executive, Joe Wykes, said: “I want to give all our colleagues a massive thank you for their hard work serving customers this Christmas.

Northern Ireland Jollyes regional manager, Laura Hadden

“We had a record-breaking Christmas because we have the best people in pet retailing. All our stores, whether they’re long established or newly opened, are well on the road to becoming go-to destinations for their local pet parents.

“The service our colleagues provide in their communities is one of the secrets of our current success – and it’s clear from our record performance that the value for money we provide our customers, is resonating in the towns we trade.”