Linda Jamison of InvestNI, Stephen Kane NIMO chairman, Dr Kerry Muldoon NIMO director holding the Coastal Powerhouse trophy and Dr Sam McCoskey, co chair of NIMO

The Northern Ireland Maritime & Offshore cluster (NIMO) honoured at Maritime UK Awards for driving innovation, sustainability, and economic growth across coastal communities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recently created local cluster organisation aimed at expanding the Northern Ireland marine economy has been recognised by Maritime UK Awards, organised by Maritime UK the umbrella body responsible for championing the sector across the UK.

The Northern Ireland Maritime & Offshore cluster (NIMO) was presented with a Coastal Powerhouse trophy at the awards night in Dover earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIMO chairperson and managing director of Ridgeway Group Stephen Kane says the award acknowledges NIMO’s commitment and leadership as a catalyst for growth within coastal communities.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honour and a reflection of our members dedication to making a tangible difference in our coastal communities," said Stephen. "We're very grateful to Maritime UK for this recognition and congratulate all the deserving finalists who are making significant strides in our industry. We are also grateful to Invest NI which led in the creation of NIMO which now comprises over 55 member organisations across government, academia and private industry.

“We acknowledge the exceptional work of our fellow finalists, Cornwall Marine Network, Navantia UK, and Scottish Marine Cluster. Their innovation and leadership inspire us all and we are proud to be included amongst these shining examples of maritime excellence.”

Linda Jamison, head of collaboration and clusters at Invest Northern Ireland explained: “NIMO’s recognition as a Costal Powerhouse is a testament to the strength of our maritime and offshore sectors and highlights its potential to drive innovation and create good jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to have supported the creation of NIMO through our Collaborative Growth Programme and look forward to building upon its success as it continues to have a positive impact on our local economy.”

NIMO is an emerging cluster of companies and organisations who have agreed to come together to deliver a shared vision. The cluster’s vision is to grow the maritime and offshore sectors, driving economic expansion and unlocking opportunities for growth in these sectors in the long-term.

NIMO’s members believe that by balancing climate, environment and the economy through green growth, inclusivity, innovation and the circular economy, a more sustainable future, good jobs, increased productivity and regional balance can be generated.

NIMO executive director Dr. Kerry Muldoon says the organisation has taken a strategic approach to the challenges: “These include building a strong supply chain: we want Northern Ireland to be recognised as a global powerhouse in shipbuilding and renewable energy. Developing skills: we want to up-skill existing workers and bring more people to work in the maritime and offshore sectors, including those that are currently not in employment. And finally, collaboration: we know that the key to success is to build collective strength and we are actively pursuing opportunities within NIMO and with our fellow maritime clusters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad