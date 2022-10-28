Northern Ireland’s RM Group has just unveiled next-generation screening technology at Bauma, the world's leading construction machinery trade fair in Germany.

Named the RM H50X, the advanced screening technology was developed in Rubble Master, Dungannon, where the H50X was also manufactured. It delivers greater efficiency and electrification, enhanced safety for operators, easier operation, modularisation and better service provided through digitalisation.

A hybrid screener, it’s estimated that the RM H50X can deliver up to 25% savings on fuel in stand-alone operation and up to 50% savings in combination with a hybrid RM crusher thanks to its technology, which is a first within the industry.

Michael Morrow, operations director, RM Dungannon, said: “We’re so proud to see technology that has been developed by our team here in Dungannon making waves across the screening world.

"The R&D team, and indeed all of the departments at RM Dungannon, have played a role in the creation of this state-of-the-art technology, which is the talk of the industry and one of the biggest developments in quarrying technology of the past 15 years.”

At Bauma, the RM Group, which has centres of excellence in Linz, Austria and Dungannon, demonstrated how energy efficiency has become a reality on the construction site.

Developed as part of the ‘RM Next’ philosophy, the first H50X model will soon be on its way to an Austrian quarry.

Gerald Hanisch, founder and CEO of RM Group, added: “Electrification was part of our strategy from the beginning more than 30 years ago. But with the new generation of hybrid drive systems of our crushers and screens, we have launched a new era in our industry.

“With the RM H50X, we’re setting new standards in efficiency and safety. Fuel saving and reducing carbon emissions are the most pressing concerns for our customers, and with the new technology of the RM H50X, we’re now delivering the solution in mobile screens.”

The RM Group employs over 350 people worldwide in its two centres for excellence in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone and Linz, Upper Austria.

The RM Group is committed to growing its Dungannon base and the business is currently recruiting for a number of positions including welders, engineers and operatives.