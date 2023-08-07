Northern Ireland construction firm, McAleer & Rushe has commenced building on the £138m Southbank Place Building 5 development, the final phase of the Southbank Place development and Shell Tower Masterplan on London’s iconic South Bank.

Located just 100 metres from the London Eye and boasting unparalleled views of the city, Building 5 defines the corner of the masterplan site and, once complete, will cement Southbank Place as one of London’s most vibrant destinations.

A mixed-use development set within the South Bank Conservation area, the Masterplan is being undertaken by Braeburn Estates, a joint-venture between Qatari Diar Europe and Canary Wharf Group.

The 13-storey building, above two basement levels, at Belvedere Road will, provide 92 apartments, as well as a further 18,600 sq. ft. of retail space to benefit the well-established public realm and existing retail offering in the area.

Commenting on the project, Jonathan O’Neill, senior director at McAleer & Rushe, said: “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the delivery of the final development phase of Southbank Place, a standout riverside development overlooking Central London, Big Ben and Houses of Parliament, making it one of the most desirable prime residential schemes in the city.

“The project demands a top level of expertise and experience with detailed high specification schemes, which is an excellent fit for our long-standing reputation in the hotel and residential sectors and further reinforces our position as one of the leading construction partners for significant schemes in London.

“We look forward to working closely with Qatari Diar and Canary Wharf Group to bring forward the final piece to their visionary development.”