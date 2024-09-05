Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pam Gillies, one of the sector’s most respected and experienced business strategists, joins HNH’s 28-strong team to support growing local client base and new client acquisitions

Northern Ireland financial advisory company HNH has appointed Pam Gillies, one of the sector’s most respected and experienced business strategists, as partner as it drives its local and regional growth ambitions across the UK and Ireland.

As HNH’s new head of strategic planning and business advisory, Pam and the team will help clients navigate trading complexities successfully, seize new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HNH is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful multi-disciplinary corporate finance advisory firms, providing industry-leading expertise in deal advisory, strategic business planning, transaction services, debt advisory and taxation services.

Northern Ireland financial advisory company HNH has appointed Pam Gillies, one of the sector’s most respected and experienced business strategists, as partner as it drives its local and regional growth ambitions across the UK and Ireland

In recent years, it has been responsible for guiding some of the region’s most successful deals, including acting as Lead Advisor to the shareholders of Robinson Services on their sale to Bidvest Noonan and advising Xperience Group on its investment from Bowmark Capital and supporting it through further strategic acquisitions.

In 2019, HNH opened its first office outside of Northern Ireland in Edinburgh, providing Scottish SMEs with access to senior corporate finance professionals and has further plans for expansion.

With a stellar career spanning more than 25 years, Pam has demonstrated an exceptional ability to help clients set clear corporate goals and objectives, and define and action successful strategic plans to deliver profitability and long-term growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland financial advisory company HNH has appointed Pam Gillies, one of the sector’s most respected and experienced business strategists, as partner as it drives its local and regional growth ambitions across the UK and Ireland. Welcoming Pam’s appointment, Wayne Horwood, Managing Partner and HNH founder and Eamonn Donaghy, executive chairman, HNH

“Joining HNH represents an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic team, dedicated to excellence, with a clear intent to lead the sector by providing best-in-class service for new and existing clients,” Pam Gillies said, adding that “strategic business planning has never been more important to our clients and the local economy.”

She continued: “I very much look forward to leveraging my significant experience to drive strategic growth, while also maintaining a strong focus on financial discipline and operational excellence and to support the HNH team to realise our collective goal for growth.”

Welcoming Pam’s appointment, Wayne Horwood, Managing Partner and HNH founder, explained: “I’m delighted that Pam is joining us as partner which marks a new and exciting chapter in our continued growth. With Pam leading our Strategic Planning and Business Advisory Services offering, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our clients, through a broader service offering.

“Pam's appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of strategic support. As we continue to grow and evolve, Pam will play a pivotal role in shaping our future and in further driving the success of our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad