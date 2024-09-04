Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a £5m investment to regenerate an existing 5.6 acre site in Bangor into a visitor destination incorporating Northern Ireland’s first antiques centre have been announced.

The centre would be situated at the extensive 79 Cootehall Road site – which previously housed Dickson’s Home and Garden Centre - and would directly create over 80 jobs.

The plan is to renovate and reopen as On The Square Emporium Antiques and Garden Centre incorporating a vast array of antiques from collectables to jewellery and furniture, a garden centre, a farm shop and restaurant showcasing local produce.

It will also offer a children’s play area, artist’s gallery and workshop space for public and community events and breathe new life into the site attracting visitors from within and beyond the borough. This will all be complemented by Clearly Aquatics and Tobermore, both long-tanding tenants.

Justro Properties Ltd, which now owns the site following its acquisition of Jaf Developments earlier this year, is headed up by local entrepreneur and brainchild of Belfast’s On The Square Emporium, Justin Lowry.

He said: “Given its size and location just off the main Bangor-Belfast road, the site has huge potential to lure visitors from near and far. Originally Dickson’s had a mix of garden centre and furniture, with furniture retailer Herons. We intend to bring back that mix but this time with antique and vintage furniture.

“Since the closure of Dickson’s Garden Centre the majority of the space has been inactive which is disappointing given the contribution it could be making to the local economy and tourism landscape.

“We have seen the rise of hybrid garden and antique centres right across the UK and they are proving hugely popular. This site therefore presents a transformational opportunity to bring a piece of this to Bangor.

“Our vision is to create a unique environment where people can explore, shop, connect, dine and participate in a range of activities suitable for individuals and groups of all ages.”

The existing On The Square Emporium Heron Road warehouse – already Ireland’s largest antique store and a trove of treasure for the modern vintage hunter; which encourages the re-use and re-purposing of items – along with its contents would relocate to the Bangor site as part of these plans.

Justin continued: “At On The Square Emporium we have always been passionate about sourcing and collecting pieces that can be given a new lease of life rather than thrown away. We now have a vast array of antiques, vintage and collectables from the very affordable nick nacks to high end Irish Georgian furniture.

“On The Square Emporium is now in its eleventh year and we’re seeing more and more people making the conscious decision to buy older pieces of furniture and accessories in the home rather than buying brand new. Antique furniture has a lot more character and will last a lot longer than most modern furniture as it is made from solid wood not coated chipboard that’s non-recyclable.”

With fast furniture now the leading contributor to landfill, Justin was recently invited to deliver a TedEx talk in Stormont looking at how ‘antiques will save the world and look good doing it’ highlighting the alternatives to the flatpack epidemic.

Justin explained: “It all started with my wife Jill Lowry, then Jill O’Neill who started Refound in Wellington place a fantastic collaboration of recycling and artists. Refound still collaborates with local artists to upcycle and recycle furniture into beautiful new pieces or home accessories. Refound also sources fantastic fair trade and eco-friendly items from around the world and is incorporated into the Emporium. What started as a small upcycling business has turned into a big business with real passion and we want to share that with others by curating an environment where they can pick up cherished pieces that have life in them yet.

“With our workshop space we will also be running events where people can learn how to approach an upcycling project, restore antique furniture, learn to upholster, or through our garden centre learn how to look after plants and make beautiful wreaths or flower arrangements for the home.

“The circular economy is a huge part of our business model and we are very keen to also provide a platform for small businesses and entrepreneurship to thrive through the offering of these events and through selling produce through the store, we aim to ensure all consumables on site are sourced locally where possible.

“I’m really excited by the opportunity this venture presents to reinvigorate the site and become a key attraction offering a new proposition for visitors to the area as well as a focal point for the local community and something they can be proud of.”

All ancillary occupiers on site will continue trading on site for the foreseeable future.