Northern Ireland firm is flying high after landing at Farnborough Airshow
A Northern Ireland software firm is flying high after landing at Farnborough Air Show, the world-leading annual aviation industry exhibition.
The Belfast delegation from Angoka, including cyber security experts in both land and air mobility, was demonstrating its latest technologies which protect connected and automated drones and aircraft from cyber intrusions, hack attacks and other unplanned events to an international audience.
Grateful to InvestNI for the opportunity, Yuri Andersson, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We are here to display Angoka's cybersecurity technology for machine-to-machine communication, an essential factor without which the safe operation of future uncrewed aircraft is impossible.
“Our communication device for drones combines secure terrestrial and non-terrestrial 5G will be demonstrated and we will also show how Angoka's solution can secure remote operation of vehicles, including a live hack.”
Angoka is a major player in the UK Government’s Future Flight programme and is pressing for new regulations which will allow faster development of the drone sector.
He added: “We’re constantly working to keep the skies safe through the highest standards of cybersecurity. We are seeing increasing demand for wider adoption of varied drone use across different industries, which requires Beyond Visual Line of Sight operation. It is essential to maintain a secure communication to ensure the safety of that operation.”
