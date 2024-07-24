Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast delegation firm Angoka was given the opportunity to demonstrate their safe automated transport at the world-leading annual aviation industry exhibition

A Northern Ireland software firm is flying high after landing at Farnborough Air Show, the world-leading annual aviation industry exhibition.

The Belfast delegation from Angoka, including cyber security experts in both land and air mobility, was demonstrating its latest technologies which protect connected and automated drones and aircraft from cyber intrusions, hack attacks and other unplanned events to an international audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern Ireland software firm Angoka is flying high after landing at Farnborough Air Show, the world-leading annual aviation industry exhibition

Grateful to InvestNI for the opportunity, Yuri Andersson, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We are here to display Angoka's cybersecurity technology for machine-to-machine communication, an essential factor without which the safe operation of future uncrewed aircraft is impossible.

“Our communication device for drones combines secure terrestrial and non-terrestrial 5G will be demonstrated and we will also show how Angoka's solution can secure remote operation of vehicles, including a live hack.”

Angoka is a major player in the UK Government’s Future Flight programme and is pressing for new regulations which will allow faster development of the drone sector.

Belfast-based cybersecurity firm Angoka attended Farnborough Air Show to demonstrate how its solution can secure remote operation of vehicles, including a live hack. Pictured is Yuri Andersson, co-founder and chief executive