RenewableNI has announced the appointment of Mark Richardson as its new director, marking a significant leadership change at a pivotal moment for the region’s clean energy transition.

Mark joins RenewableNI from Scottish Renewables, where he currently serves as Head of Offshore Wind, having previously led their Onshore Wind and Consenting work. With a strong background in policy reform, business development, and stakeholder engagement, he brings deep expertise in navigating renewable energy growth within a devolved government framework.

The voice of Northern Ireland's renewable electricity industry, RenewableNI is driving the clean energy transition. Advocating for zero carbon electricity by 2035, the organisation facilitates crucial discussions, shapes policy, and hosts events that propel the region towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.

RenewableNI was formed in collaboration with Wind Energy Ireland and RenewableUK and collaborates with both organisations to ensure Northern Ireland can fulfil its renewable energy potential. Their members make up a large majority of the renewable industry supply chain in Northern Ireland, engaged in wind, solar and energy storage.

Speaking about the recruitment process CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, Noel Cunniffe said: “We were very impressed at the calibre of people who applied for the role, showing that the renewable energy sector in Northern Ireland is on the verge of taking off again and how central RenewableNI is to the success of our industry.

“Mark will use his valuable experience in advocating for renewables in Scotland to great effect in Northern Ireland, ensuring RenewableNI members have their voices heard by Government and key external stakeholders.”

Ana Musat, executive director, Policy & Engagement at RenewableUK, explained: “Mark has worked closely with the RenewableUK team in his current role and he has a great track record of collaborating with members and influencing decision makers to drive good outcomes for the renewables industry. He has excellent experience of policy reform in a devolved government and we are excited to see him leverage his experience in Northern Ireland.

"With a background in business development and client relations, Mark is well placed to support RenewableNI’s continued growth and ensure our members’ priorities are championed.”