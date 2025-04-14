Belfast-headquartered IT provider Kainos said overall its business improved in the final quarter of the financial year (Image credit: Kainos)

In a trading update for the year ended 31 March 2025, Kainos said overall its business improved in the final quarter of the financial year, recording low-single-digit percentage growth

Belfast-headquartered IT provider Kainos Group expects to report revenues and adjusted profit before tax in line with consensus forecasts.

It follows a recent restructuring, which saw 190 people leave Kainos as part of organisational changes.

The listed business said the forecast followed a solid Q4 performance, underpinned by a disciplined approach to costs.

The company believe that given the "volatile macro-economic environment", it has maintained an appropriate balance between growth, international expansion, investment for the future and profitability.

The company's Workday Products division achieved a "very strong" financial performance, achieving annual recurring revenue (ARR) in excess of £72m at period end. Its 'Our Built on Workday' partnership continues to progress well and positions it strongly to meet its initial ARR goal of £100m by 2026 and advance toward its target of £200m ARR by 2030.

In Digital Services, following the election-related hiatus, the company said its public sector revenues returned to growth in H2 and its team continues to work hard to position Kainos to benefit from the UK Government's commitment to improving public services through digital transformation.

It said its healthcare revenues continued to grow strongly, and it recorded very strong growth in its international-related revenues. Within commercial sector, Kainos said activity remained well below prior-year levels.

Kainos noted demand in its Workday Services division has remained subdued, leading to further reductions in H2.

As market-related pressures have started to moderate, it added it is "cautiously encouraged" by signs of recovery and increasing activity across its international customer base, including recent wins in Australia and New Zealand.

Kainos said it continues to operate in markets where there are clear long-term structural drivers, including the emerging opportunities presented by the wider adoption of AI. It expressed it remains confident in its strategy to deliver against these opportunities.

The business said its long-term customer relationships and the commitment of its people continue to drive valuable outcomes.

As always, it stated it was grateful for the trust its customers place in it and the support and resilience of its colleagues - particularly in the wake of the recent restructuring, which saw 190 people leave Kainos as part of the organisational changes.

The company said it continues to be supported by a robust backlog and pipeline, along with a strong balance sheet and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, adding that combined with healthy cash flow, these "provide a solid foundation as we focus on driving long-term value for shareholders".

The company's results for the full year ended 31 March 2025 will be announced on May 19 2025.