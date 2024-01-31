Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bestport Private Equity has announced its investment in Northside Graphics, an online digital printing platform business operating from Northern Ireland.

The investment sees Bestport take a majority shareholding in Northside, which was founded in 1988.

Since 2010 Northside has been operated by Gary and Neil White who, aided by managing director Richard Campbell, have led the transformation of the business to focus on online digital printing.

Today, Northside’s 70-strong team offers a diversified, customisable and high-quality product portfolio with market leading turnaround times. The firm has won multiple awards over the years and recently won the prestigious Printweek award for UK ‘Company of the Year’ in 2023.

Northside operates four ‘upload and print’ websites in the UK and Ireland: DigitalPrinting.co.uk, TradeDigitalPrint.co.uk, DigitalPrinting.ie and TradeDigitalPrint.ie.

Bestport’s investment and support will help Northside to accelerate its UK and Ireland growth plans through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

As part of the next stage of growth, former Astron CEO David Mitchell will assume the role of chairman on the Board of Northside. Having acted as chairman in print and document management focused businesses M2 digital Limited, Euro Druck Services and recently Dublin based pharma services business Perigord. David brings a wealth of experience within the sector. He also sits as a board director with private-equity-backed, Health care packaging company RDI.

Gary and Neil White will remain as consultants and non-executive directors within the Northside business, with Richard Campbell continuing as managing director.

Richard said: “Our business has achieved exceptional growth and success in recent years, and we have every confidence that this will continue going forward with Bestport as our majority shareholder.

“Bestport’s investment paves the way for further expansion and investment across all areas of the business, ensuring that our customers continue to benefit from exceptional quality, service, the fastest turnaround times and an even greater range of innovative products.”

James Stoddart, managing partner at Bestport, added: “The demanding nature of the B2B market means dynamic businesses like Northside are well positioned to scale – especially given the fantastic business that Gary and Neil White have built, which puts the customer at the forefront of all they do.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Northside team as they continue their impressive run of growth and expand the business across the UK and Ireland.”