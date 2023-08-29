A Northern Ireland plastic fabrication company is helping County Donegal-based firm, Nomadic celebrate its 25th anniversary with a bold new look and an ambitious growth plan.

Working with Dungannon-based Greiner Packaging, it has also launched a new Protein+ Granola range in a recognisable and iconic packaging format flipping the iconic bowl design upside down, thanks to some ‘clever engineering’.

Nomadic marketing manager, Bethan Miles, explained: “Nomadic began to develop the Protein+ Granola project before Covid, when we started to think about what consumers were looking for in the yogurt category.

“Our iconic top-hat bowl packaging format – with spoon – for our category leading Yogurt & Oat Clusters, is instantly recognisable and very popular with our consumers, so developing a similar pack for the new product line was essential.

“The new pack is an upside-down version of the familiar and best-selling Yogurt & Oat Clusters, literally flipping the packaging on its head. We worked closely with our existing supplier Greiner Packaging to find a way to achieve that while also ensuring it fitted easily into our existing capabilities in the factory.

“The process of developing the new packaging was more straightforward than expected as Greiner Packaging already had tooling which was able to be repurposed. I should also add that all our packaging is 100% recyclable and labelled accordingly.”

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland sales director Julie Eller, continued: “Creating this new packaging for Nomadic is exciting as it gives us a chance to remind existing and potential customers that in our vault, we have a huge range of tooling which can easily be repurposed to create new innovative packaging.

“At a time when brands may have reduced budgets, this creates the opportunity to be agile and introduce new packaging variations without the associated initial costs and delays.