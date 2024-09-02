Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland science and technology hub, Catalyst has opened applications for its Co-Founders programme where ambitious and innovative people will collaborate to create start-up businesses that could change the world.

Co-Founders, which will begin on November 22, is a completely free programme designed for people who have an interest in pursuing the opportunity of building a start-up. It is open to everyone with no age restrictions, qualifications or experience needed.

With applications open to individuals or teams of up to three people who are open to adding a co-founder, the programme brings people together to establish a suitable founder team, validate their idea, test it in the real world, develop their business skills and know-how, and ultimately understand if the start-up idea has potential to succeed.

Bringing together a wide range of people from diverse backgrounds allowing participants to meet potential collaborators, Co-Founders creates a space for start-ups to be explored and tested in a safe, risk-free environment. Through learning workshops, coaches, events and networking, the programme helps participants to develop their skillsets, grow their network, and primes them for accessing funding opportunities.

Since launching in 2017, Co-Founders has had 863 people join the programme and 235 teams formed, with one third of teams continuing to work on their start-ups today.

Co-Founders has had many successful stories over the years, including a purpose-driven adaptive clothing brand, WearMatter, that is committed to empowering individuals through inclusive, accessible, universally designed fashion. WearMatter was the invention of Gemma McAllister, who brought it to Co-Founders and developed it even further so that it was market ready. WearMatter was also a finalist in Catalyst’s 2023 INVENT Awards where it took home the Inclusive Innovation award.

Claire Kelly, Co-Founders Programme manager, said: “There is no shortage of creative-minded individuals from all walks of life who, when given the opportunity, can create incredibly successful start-up companies that address global challenges.

"We are thrilled to bring back Co-Founders for our 11th cohort, providing these entrepreneurs with a safe and inclusive environment to explore their innovative ideas.

“Co-Founders is an entry-level pathway into entrepreneurship, welcoming participants of all backgrounds and experiences - no prior experience is needed. We consistently see a diverse range of participants in the programme, and I encourage anyone interested to apply.

"Some of our most exciting projects have emerged from the collaboration fostered in Co-Founders, and I am looking forward to seeing what the 2025 cohort will create.”

