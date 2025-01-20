Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland Screen will be the first in the UK to make HVO use compulsory across its facilities fleet, on-site generators, forklifts, telehandlers and on-site machinery

Northern Ireland Screen has unveiled a groundbreaking Sustainability Support scheme, marking the first initiative of its kind in the UK.

This scheme is part of the organization's broader four-year "Stories, Skills, and Sustainability" strategy aimed at driving the local screen industry towards more environmentally sustainable practices.

As part of the new sustainability policies, all scripted productions in Northern Ireland will be required to use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as the primary fuel source for operations, replacing traditional diesel. This move positions Northern Ireland Screen as the first in the UK to mandate HVO across its facilities, fleet, generators, forklifts, telehandlers, and on-site machinery.

Behind the scenes of the Blue Lights set with Louise Gallagher, co-creator of Blue Lights, Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, Stephen Wright, co-creator of Blue Lights and Stacey Quigley, line producer of Blue Lights, showcasing some of the sustainable production machinery supported by Northern Ireland Screen

The Belfast-based police drama Blue Lights will be the first production to adopt this policy, setting a precedent for future projects.

In addition, Northern Ireland Screen has introduced a mandatory requirement for all productions, except interactive content, to utilize BAFTA Albert’s carbon calculator. This tool helps productions calculate their carbon footprint and track emissions, ensuring greater accountability for environmental impacts.

A partnership with waste reduction platform Olio will further support sustainability, with all scripted productions required to join the platform to minimize food and material waste.

Northern Ireland Screen chief executive Richard Williams said the new initiative signals a significant step toward reducing the environmental impact of film and television production in the region.

“The sustainability drive is expected to bring long-term benefits to both the industry and the environment,” he said.

“We also hope that by having a dedicated grant scheme, we can help make Northern Ireland one of the most sustainable filming regions in the world.”

Northern Ireland Screen’s new Sustainability support scheme offers substantial support to promote the use of innovative technology and overcome financial barriers.

The fund provides £53,500 for large-scale productions, £28,500 for high-end television dramas, £18,500 for children’s drama, and £13,500 for independent films, including new talent initiatives.

Stephen Wright, CEO of Two Cities Television and executive producer of Blue Lights, which benefited from funding, explained: “We want to help lead the way on sustainable Productions and are delighted to be the first company to make use of this innovative new policy whilst filming series three of Blue Lights.”

Funding is available to live action productions that shoot at least 50% of their work in Northern Ireland, with the expectation that all eligible projects will seek access to the fund.

Projects must allocate £3,500 toward hiring a Sustainability Advisor for 10 days, including one to two days of pre-production, to develop sustainability plans.

The advisor must be engaged during the first week of the production office opening. Approved spending from the fund can be used for a variety of green solutions, including hybrid generators, recycling facilities, portable electric vehicle (EV) charging points, and battery power alternatives.