Belfast’s b4b Group appointed to deploy a rapid fit out of a full-service broadband solution for the new café ‘B Social Deli’

Belfast IT and telecommunications provider b4b Group has announced the successful expansion of its services within Mallusk Enterprise Park, to support the opening of new social enterprise café ‘B Social Deli’.

Benefitting from its longstanding relationship with the County Antrim business park spanning more than five years, b4b Group was appointed to deploy a rapid fit out of a full-service broadband solution for the new café.

The project involved not only a brand-new install but also the strip out of existing cabling and hardware in the unit, with a short two-week lead time from initial consultation to completion.

Reflecting on the successful installation and expansion of services within Mallusk Enterprise Park, David Armstrong, CEO at b4b Group, said: “We are delighted to partner once again with Mallusk Enterprise to facilitate the essential telecoms solutions required for B Social Deli to open on schedule and begin trading efficiently.

“At b4b Group, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide unmatched levels of customer service and expand our offering to cater to the varying technological requirements of our clients across Northern Ireland.

“The café will no doubt be a welcome addition to the already thriving business park and have a positive impact on those visiting, working, and living in the Mallusk area.”

Pictured are Emma Garrett, CEO at Mallusk Enterprise Park, and David Armstrong, CEO at b4b Group

The B Social Deli has been introduced as part of a £50,000 investment into Mallusk Enterprise Park aimed at enhancing the hospitality offering for tenants and improving visitor experience.

All profits from the social enterprise will be reinvested to support the economic prosperity of the Newtownabbey community and fund training for employees working within the unit.

Explaining the confident appointment of b4b Group to participate in the café launch process, Emma Garrett, CEO at Mallusk Enterprise Park, added: “Avoiding delays to the café launch date was paramount and having worked with b4b Group for several years as a trusted service partner, we were confident that it could deliver the required outcomes and essential connectivity within a tight time frame.

“As always, we were met with a high level of professionalism from b4b Group and a team that manage the install from start to finish, providing us with the exact IT solutions we needed for business operations.

“The ethos of ‘B Social Deli’ is fostered in connecting people and b4b Group has helped facilitate that connectivity within the new unit. We look forward to welcoming many new and familiar faces to the café over the coming weeks.”