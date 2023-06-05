News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property consultancy appoints new managing director

Neil McShane will be in post by June 12 and will form part of a new management structure for Lambert Smith Hampton, including LSH’s chairman in Ireland Keith Shiells and head of property management Gary Nesbitt
By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Jun 2023, 00:01 BST- 2 min read

Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property consultancy, Lambert Smith Hampton, has announced that Neil McShane has been appointed as its managing director.

A chartered surveyor with 20 years’ experience in commercial property consultancy, Neil was previously a director at LSH in Belfast before leaving to start his own niche commercial property consultancy INPRIO in 2018.

He began his career in LSH’s professional services department, specialising in valuations and lease advisory, before becoming a director in the agency’s capital markets team, working on investment acquisitions and disposals across the UK and Ireland.

Neil will be in post by June 12 and will form part of a new management structure for the business, including LSH’s chairman in Ireland Keith Shiells and head of property management Gary Nesbitt.

Keith said: “Neil is well known and respected in the commercial property market, and we have watched with interest over the past five years as he used the experience he gained with us to create a successful business of his own.

“We are delighted that he will be coming back to lead our team in Belfast, and I look forward to supporting and working closely with him as he builds on our already successful business.”

Neil McShane, LSH’s managing director in Ireland, explained: “I am excited to take up the role of managing director of LSH in Ireland, and about the opportunities that lie ahead for the business.

Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property consultancy, Lambert Smith Hampton appoints Neil McShane as managing director in Ireland. Pictured at LSH’s Belfast office are Keith Shiells, Gary Nesbitt and Neil McShaneNorthern Ireland’s largest commercial property consultancy, Lambert Smith Hampton appoints Neil McShane as managing director in Ireland. Pictured at LSH’s Belfast office are Keith Shiells, Gary Nesbitt and Neil McShane
Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property consultancy, Lambert Smith Hampton appoints Neil McShane as managing director in Ireland. Pictured at LSH’s Belfast office are Keith Shiells, Gary Nesbitt and Neil McShane

“This is the largest and most successful property consultancy in Northern Ireland, employing 75 people across all sectors of the commercial property spectrum. Our exceptional people and our strong client base provide us with the best possible platform for expansion and growth. I am looking forward to driving the business forward alongside the senior leadership team.”

