Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Backed by a £1.3 million investment, the new 20,000 sq. ft. headquarters will enable the company to expand its production, broaden its market reach, and continue innovating in the personal protection equipment (PPE) industry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vikela, a pioneering body armour company based in Northern Ireland, has marked an impressive growth phase with the recent relocation to a larger facility in Bangor.

Backed by a £1.3 million investment, the new 20,000 sq. ft. headquarters will enable the company to expand its production, broaden its market reach, and continue innovating in the personal protection equipment (PPE) industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new premises at Balloo Link in Bangor officially opened at an event last week (November 14), where investors, customers, suppliers and other key stakeholders attended to hear about the business's plans.

Vikela, a pioneering body armour company based in Northern Ireland, has marked an impressive growth phase with the recent relocation to a larger facility in Bangor. Pictured at the official opening is Robert Stewart, CTO, Vikela, Oisin Lappin, ScaleX Investments, Jessica Sue Rasmussen, Two Magnolias Venture Capital, The Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Alistair Cathcart, Peter Gilleece, founder & CEO, Vikela, Leslie Orr, director, ADS Northern Ireland and Jenny Gregg, COO, Vikela

Founded by mechanical engineer Peter Gilleece, Vikela has quickly gained recognition as an innovator in the field of body armour. Peter's ambition to create sustainable, flexible, and fully recyclable PPE has resulted in a line of revolutionary protective gear, including the company’s flagship APIS stab protection range.

Notably, the APIS range sets a new standard in the industry by equally testing male and female armour, addressing long-standing gender disparities in PPE.

“This new facility in Bangor is a key milestone in Vikela’s journey,” said Peter Gilleece, CEO of Vikela. “The space allows us to scale up our production to meet growing international demand while staying true to our commitment to sustainability and innovation. Bangor offers everything we need for our next chapter—space for expansion, ease of access for both local and international clients, and a vibrant business community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vikela’s Apis range display, female armour and other forms of protection

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Alistair Cathcart, explained the significance of the opening: “It’s fantastic to see an innovative company like Vikela choose Bangor as the base for its new headquarters. This investment not only highlights Bangor’s appeal as a destination for growing businesses but also promises to bring valuable job opportunities and economic growth to Ards and North Down. Vikela’s expansion here reflects both their impressive growth and their commitment to sustainability and safety through advanced protective technology. I look forward to seeing them make strides internationally from their new headquarters within our community.”

The new site replaces Vikela’s previous 1,000 sq. ft. facility in Belfast and represents the company’s commitment to robust growth and long-term presence in Northern Ireland. In its first year at the new facility, Vikela plans to increase its workforce from three full-time staff and two temporary workers to 15 employees by 2025, with a target of 50 employees within five years. The site will also consolidate Vikela’s head office functions, production, and warehousing.

The past month has been a pivotal period for Vikela, with major international advancements in both the U.S. and Japan. The firm recently attended the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference in Boston, further raising its profile among global security organisations and strengthening ties with the U.S. market. In addition, Vikela has formed a strategic partnership with Robotic Centre Japan, marking a significant entry into the Japanese market.

Peter Gilleece, founder & CEO, Vikela, Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Alistair Cathcart and Leslie Orr, director, ADS Northern Ireland

Vikela’s rapid growth has also been accompanied by accolades, with founder Peter Gilleece recently being named Business Eye’s Young Business Personality of the Year for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the firm’s USP is its unique products, Vikela’s commitment to sustainability also sets it apart. It places a focus on fully recyclable products and a circular production model. Its armour is manufactured using proprietary, patent-pending materials and advanced SLS 3D printing technology, allowing for flexible, lightweight protection that does not compromise on durability.

The circular model enables Vikela to reclaim unused products, recycle the materials, and repurpose them for future production.

Vikela, a pioneering body armour company based in Northern Ireland, has marked an impressive growth phase with the recent relocation to a larger facility in Bangor

As Vikela scales its operations, the company plans to increase output to approximately 2,400 units per week over the next five years.

“The rise in knife crime, especially in urban areas, is a pressing concern for those in high-risk roles,” Peter added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our products are designed to provide the necessary protection without compromising comfort or sustainability.”