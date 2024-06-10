Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Titanic Belfast has announced the creation of a new initiative that has already seen £147,000 set aside to help make a lasting impact for people and communities across Belfast and beyond.

In February 2023, the world-leading visitor attraction committed to donating 45p from every adult ticket sold into a dedicated annual Titanic Belfast Community Impact Fund in support of community groups, charities and organisations throughout the island of Ireland, across three key areas – people, place and prosperity.

