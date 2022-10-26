The number of Chartered Accountants in Northern Ireland has passed the 5,200 mark for the first time following the conferring of 83 new members of Chartered Accountants Ireland in Belfast this week.

The new members received their certificates at ICC Belfast, officially joining the ranks of the profession.

The latest addition brings the number of members of Chartered Accountants Ireland, the island’s largest and oldest professional body for accountants, to just over 31,000 globally.

Highlighting the importance of supporting local businesses and the community, Emma Murray, chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, a district society of Chartered Accountants Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome these new members into our profession.

"With their training these new Chartered Accountants can, combined with the experience of our wider membership, help to support local businesses, encourage jobs and foster growth for everyone in our community.”

The conferring of 83 new members of Chartered Accountants Ireland in Belfast this week