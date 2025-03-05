Over 50-year-old Bangor paper sack business set for rebrand after being acquired by Belfast investment firm
In a landmark move, a Belfast investment firm Cordovan Capital – together with local packaging industry specialist John Fitzgerald – has acquired a paper sack business in Northern Ireland.
With a strong focus on sustainability, Bangor’s Mayr Melnhof has been a cornerstone of the green economy for more than 50 years, offering eco-friendly multiwall paper sacks to agricultural, milk powder, animal feed, and milling markets across Ireland and the UK.
The business, which will soon undergo a rebranding, is the only paper sack producer located on the island of Ireland, providing customers with superior service, lead times, and technical support.
This strategic investment marks a key milestone in the sustainable packaging sector, positioning the business for growth and innovation.
The acquisition by Cordovan Capital alongside John Fitzgerald, a 30-year veteran of the packaging industry, combines investor and operational expertise to benefit the Bangor business.
"We are thrilled to partner with John Fitzgerald, as well as the team in Bangor under the leadership of Declan McGrady, true pioneers in the paper sack industry," said Stephen McClelland, partner at Cordovan Capital.
"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in businesses that drive positive environmental impact. Together, we will accelerate innovation, expand market reach, and strengthen the company’s position in sustainable packaging."
John Fitzgerald, who will join the Bangor business board as executive chairman, added: "As the only paper sack producer in Ireland, the Bangor business plays a vital role in supplying eco-friendly sacks to valued clients, reducing reliance on difficult-to-recycle single-use plastics.
"I have personally been involved in this business for over 25 years and can attest to the quality of the product produced by its dedicated workforce."
