Robbie Neill of Stonebridge Cottage Farm in Crossgar has developed a unique feeding regime for his pedigree pigs that’s producing delicious flavours for top chefs and shoppers

​Farmer Robbie Neill, a respected producer of premium hams and bacon, has gained national recognition ahead of the crucially important festive season.

Owner of Stonebridge Farm, just outside Crossgar, Co Down, Robbie has been named the UK’s Pedigree Pig Breeder, the industry’s coveted recognition.

Experts in the National Pig Awards were last week “impressed with the innovative, sustainable system” that Robbie has developed on his small holding.

“Starting in 2017 with one Oxford Sandy and Black sow, the Stonebridge herd has grown to over 100 pigs, including British Saddlebacks and Berkshires,” the judges said.

“This immensely encouraging recognition could scarcely have come at a better time,” Robbie says. “We are gearing up for the Christmas season that always produces high volume demand for our quality hams, bacon and pork sausages. It’s really great news for our small farm and our dry-cured pork products,” he adds.

Pedigree pigs are free to roam the farm, which also rears sheep and poultry, and to enjoy an exceptional diet, developed by Robbie, that contributes to the outstanding flavours of his pork products. He sells from his small farm shop and also supplies to several shops and to top chefs such as award-winning restaurateur Jim Mulholland of The Georgian House in Comber.

Robbie draws his interest in recycling from growing up on the family beef and sheep farm, now run by brother Johnny, just down the Derryboye Road from his own farm.

Married to Louise and with three young children, Robbie continues: “Our focus is on high quality niche and authentic products and not on volume. Quality and taste are the priority for us. As a result, our business is built on the pillars of quality, local, integrity and authenticity.”

