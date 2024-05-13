Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans, proposed by Banbridge property development company Lotus Homes and the Benmore Group, will see the creation of 141 new family homes with playpark, green open space and improvements to the Mount Ober area

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has granted planning approval for a major new residential development in the Mount Ober area of south Belfast, representing a private investment of £50 million.

The plans, proposed by Banbridge-based leading property development company Lotus Homes and the Benmore Group, will see the creation of 141 new family homes with an equipped playpark, green open space and significant improvements to the existing infrastructure including upgrading the Four Winds roundabout and a new signalised pedestrian crossing point on the Ballymaconaghy Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is expected to begin in Q2 2024, creating c. 60 construction jobs during this process of bringing much-needed family homes to this popular area of south Belfast.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has granted planning approval for a major new residential development in the Mount Ober area of south Belfast, representing a private investment of £50 million. Pictured is a CGI of the project

Martin Tumilty, director of Lotus Homes, said: “We are pleased to have secured planning approval for 141 new family homes at Mount Ober on the Ballymaconaghy Road, bringing additional choice to those wishing to settle in this popular area.

“These new homes will be finished to the signature Lotus Homes high quality style and we are proud that all houses will be EPC A Rated and will come equipped with in-line solar panels and will be wired for electric vehicle charging points.

“Since we commenced work on these proposals in 2022 we have engaged in positive discussions with local elected representatives and the local community, and we pay tribute to Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council for their thorough engagement throughout the planning process. We’re pleased to now be able to bring new homes, including 29 affordable homes, to an area that in recent years has seen increasing demand for housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad