Progressive Building Society has appointed a new Business Relationship Manager to provide dedicated support to local businesses.

John McGuinness brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, which will see him drive growth and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders across Northern Ireland.

He joins Progressive after a successful career spanning over 17 years in various positions within the financial services and insurance sectors.

Most recently, he served as client relationship director at CMutual, where he provided tailored pricing models and insights to Credit Unions across Northern Ireland.

Progressive Building Society's new Business Relationship Manager, John McGuinness

John said he was excited to join Northern Ireland’s only home-grown building society.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Progressive Building Society and look forward to contributing to its continued success,” he said.

“The opportunity to work with such a respected organisation, driving business growth and creating meaningful relationships with clients, is one that excites me greatly."

His previous roles have included business development officer at CCU Credit Union, where he created marketing strategies, analysed lending trends, and fostered relationships with local businesses.

John's broad experience comprises areas such as insurance, lending, and underwriting, with a focus on both commercial and personal finance solutions.

His background also includes significant work with both corporate and personal clients, as well as strong involvement in marketing and sales strategy development.

Kevin Flannery, regional manager of Progressive Building Society, welcomed John’s appointment.

“We look forward to the impact John will have in advancing our strategic goals and fostering new business opportunities throughout Northern Ireland,” he said.