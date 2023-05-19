Northern Ireland’s Progressive Building Society has appointed Michael Boyd to be its next chief executive after a competitive appointment process.

Originally from Ballymena, Michael will take over from Darina Armstrong - who is due to step down from the role later this year - and will lead the Society as it continues an exciting period of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently deputy chief executive and finance director at Progressive, Michael has worked for the Society for 27 years and is a qualified chartered accountant.

He has been integral to the success of Progressive Building Society in delivering on its strategic vision and results.

He will continue the rollout of Progressive’s digital transformation, one which is ensuring the Society remains relevant to its members and which will allow the Society to grow in the coming years and accommodate further increases in lending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Jess, chair of Progressive Building Society, said: “We are delighted to announce Michael Boyd as the new chief executive of Progressive Building Society.

"Michael has extensive experience and understanding of the Society and has been pivotal in underpinning our place as a Building Society of choice in Northern Ireland.

“In his role as deputy chief executive and finance director, he has helped drive the continued evolution of the Society and is well placed to take the lead as we enter the next period of growth. To Darina Armstrong, who has been at the helm of the Society since 2011, we owe a huge debt of gratitude for her outstanding leadership and vision and wish her well in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael added: “It is a privilege to be taking over the leadership role of Progressive Building Society at such an important and exciting time for the Society. We have an ambition to continue to grow both our lending and deposits in the coming years, an aim which has been enabled by the rollout of our digital transformation project, together with the strength and presence of our branch network.

“Darina has been instrumental in creating a robust and dynamic organisation with a great culture, one which continues to act as a benefit for society across Northern Ireland, and I look forward to leading the Society in the next stage of its journey alongside our outstanding team. I would like to thank Darina for her commitment to the Society and to Keith and the board for entrusting me with such an important role.”

The Progressive Building Society was founded in 1914 in Belfast, and operates 12 branches across Northern Ireland.

Progressive Building Society has appointed Ballymena's Michael Boyd to be its next chief executive after a competitive appointment process. Currently deputy chief executive and finance director at Progressive, Michael has worked for the Society for 27 years and is a qualified chartered accountant

Advertisement Hide Ad