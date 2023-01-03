In a New Year message, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts, said: “With a Cost of Doing Business Crisis, the most expensive business rates in the UK, rising energy costs, inflation and a fall in spending, 2023 is going to be the biggest ever challenge for NI’s high streets.

“English independent retailers and small businesses are getting a 75% reduction in their rates bills, yet their counterparts in NI will not get this reduction and are likely to have inflation busting increases in their bills when local councils strike their rates.

“This is blatantly unfair, and Retail NI is making this issue our top priority to ensure there is parity of rates relief for our members.

“Throughout this crisis, we should have had an Executive in place with Ministers pulling out all the stops to support local families and small businesses.

"Restoring Devolution must be an immediate priority.”

