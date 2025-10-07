Share Energy surges ahead and captures 38% of energy switches in the past year

Share Energy Becomes Increasingly Popular Choice for Northern Ireland Switchers as Independent Power to Switch Data Reveals Customers Moving Away from Traditional Suppliers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New independent data from Power to Switch reveals that Share Energy, Northern Ireland’s newest electricity supplier, has surged ahead of more established rivals in the switching stakes to capture 38% of all energy switches between September 2024 and September 2025.

Switching rates tell a clear story of shifting consumer preference. Power NI and SSE Airtricity’s switch shares have plunged to 31% and 44% respectively, while Share Energy’s has gathered substantial momentum, having jumped from 22% historically to 38% in the past year. This trend highlights how households are turning away from traditional suppliers in search of better value, transparency and service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, according to the latest NI Utility Regulator Quarterly Retail Energy Market Monitoring Report, which covers April to June 2025, domestic and industrial customers were responsible for over 21,700 switches completed during that period, with a switching rate of 2.4% for households, and an increase from 1.5% in Q1 2025 to 2.0% in Q2 2025 for industry and commerce. The report also reveals that Share Energy is moving up in the trend, capturing 29.4% of the switches in both residential and I&C sectors.

“This data shows that Share Energy is no longer just the new name on the block. We are quickly becoming the natural choice for Northern Ireland households,” said Damian Wilson, CEO of Share Energy.

New energy, fresh momentum

The figures highlight a decisive shift in customer behaviour, with Share Energy establishing itself as the fastest-growing challenger in the market. While Power NI, as the former monopoly supplier, retains the largest overall base, switching customers are making their preferences clear.

“This data shows that Share Energy is no longer just the new name on the block. We are quickly becoming the natural choice for Northern Ireland households,” said Damian Wilson, CEO of Share Energy. “Our promise is simple. Deliver real savings, fairness and transparency. When independent data shows customers are increasingly choosing Share Energy over traditional suppliers, it's clear that our model is working. In less than one year, over 20,000 households have joined us."

Customer savings driving growth

Independent analysis confirms that customers switching to Share Energy are achieving meaningful savings. 70% of new customers choose Bill Pay arrangements, while 30% opt for Pay-As-You-Go flexibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad