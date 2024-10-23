Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Holywood entrepreneur has grown her confectionery business into a corporate gifting powerhouse.

Francesca Fennell created Joob Joobs in 2020 offering a ‘sweet shop experience’ catering for every type of sweet tooth including those who are vegan and prefer gluten free.

However after only four years, she has successfully expanded her business from a small online operation to a thriving enterprise known for its unique corporate gifting solutions.

Holywood's business woman Francesca Fennell created Joob Joobs in 2020 offering a ‘sweet shop experience’ catering for every type of sweet tooth including those who are vegan and prefer gluten free. She is pictured at the at candy wall

She explained: "In 2020 I started off the business online first operating at a warehouse in Dunmurry - I then opened my shop on Belmont Road which became the largest sweet shop in Northern Ireland.

"But about a year into my shop I wanted to expand the business into corporate gift boxing as I always saw the potential. My first customers were car dealerships across Northern Ireland who sought a fresh alternative to traditional flowers for new car buyers.

"The sweet boxes, featuring artisanal confectionery and customized branding, not only provide a memorable gift but also help reduce waste associated with perishable flowers."

Joob Joobs offers a modern take on confectionery and not what customers always see in supermarkets. The name Joob Joobs is a play off the old fashioned word ‘Jujubes’ which means sweets origin is Scottish

Over the past six months, Francesca’s business has seen further significant growth within the corporate sector, particularly with hotel clients that have also adopted her sweet boxes for various uses, including VIP gifts and room amenities.

She continued: "The last few months have been hectic as I’m concentrating on the corporate side which was getting much busier.

"This Christmas I’m also launching themed sweet boxes, designed to bring a festive touch to my corporate offerings. With the flexibility to accommodate both regular customers and special occasions, hotels, and other businesses, are finding the boxes to be a lucrative addition generating gross profits ranging from £60,000 to £300,000 annually.

The Joob Joobs boxes all have the customers branding on the front - with an amazing selection of artisan confectionery including Francesca's own range of chocolate bars. She can offer gluten free/vegan boxes as well. Pictured is a box for a new Mercedes-Benz car owner

“Again I’m excited to bring something new to the table this Christmas, with artisan sweets that customers won’t find in supermarkets. Our products not only stand out but also allow businesses to present a unique gifting experience for customers and staff.”

And that’s not all Francesca is also preparing to open a new location in Dublin City Centre early next year, expanding her reach even further.

She added: “Having got my b2b business in a great flow now. My store will be opening early next year in Dublin City Centre with at least 10 new members of staff and I am very excited for the new location."