'The development will create an attractive new meeting or breakout space for visitors'

By Andy Balfour
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 21:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to reconfigure existing courtyard space at the distillery to create access to a new conference/tasting facility

Plans to renovate the courtyard at Bushmills Distillery have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens borough Council.

The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to reconfigure existing courtyard space at the distillery to create access to a new conference/tasting facility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The space will predominantly be finished in tarmac with brick surrounds,” An accompanying Design and Access Statement said.

Renovation plans for Bushmills Distillery’s courtyard were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic; Turley/ Design and Access Statement)Renovation plans for Bushmills Distillery’s courtyard were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic; Turley/ Design and Access Statement)
Renovation plans for Bushmills Distillery’s courtyard were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic; Turley/ Design and Access Statement)

“Pavers will be laid around the edge of the existing extension.

“The southern side of the courtyard will [have] a wall developed from whiskey barrels and planters will be developed along the southern boundary and a silver birch tree planted.

“In the centre of the courtyard a covered pergola is proposed, with a pitched roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The roof will be finished in grey slate and rainwater good will be black aluminium, and the structure will be made from hardwood and painted red.

“The development will create an attractive new meeting or breakout space for visitors, and can be used in conjunction with the adjacent conference/tasting room.

“The proposed design of the reconfigured courtyard and pergola is sympathetic to and respects the character of the adjacent listed buildings.

“The choice of colours, materials and finishes to the courtyard and the extension directly responds to the surrounding historic context.”

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway Coast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice