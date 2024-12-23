'The development will create an attractive new meeting or breakout space for visitors'
Plans to renovate the courtyard at Bushmills Distillery have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens borough Council.
The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to reconfigure existing courtyard space at the distillery to create access to a new conference/tasting facility.
“The space will predominantly be finished in tarmac with brick surrounds,” An accompanying Design and Access Statement said.
“Pavers will be laid around the edge of the existing extension.
“The southern side of the courtyard will [have] a wall developed from whiskey barrels and planters will be developed along the southern boundary and a silver birch tree planted.
“In the centre of the courtyard a covered pergola is proposed, with a pitched roof.
“The roof will be finished in grey slate and rainwater good will be black aluminium, and the structure will be made from hardwood and painted red.
“The development will create an attractive new meeting or breakout space for visitors, and can be used in conjunction with the adjacent conference/tasting room.
“The proposed design of the reconfigured courtyard and pergola is sympathetic to and respects the character of the adjacent listed buildings.
“The choice of colours, materials and finishes to the courtyard and the extension directly responds to the surrounding historic context.”
