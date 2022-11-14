The consultation will last for eight weeks with people encouraged to share their feedback via Council’s online consultation platform.

The draft Economic Strategy sets out a roadmap for the growth and development of Belfast’s economy up until 2030, outlining a series of actions to accelerate growth for local communities.

The aim of the strategy is to realise the ambitions of Belfast’s economic potential and position the city as a key driver for growth.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “Delivering inclusive and sustainable growth is crucial to helping us achieve all the outcomes set out within the Belfast Agenda. Our draft Economic Strategy sets out a range of actions which have been identified to help deliver on our ambitions for the city.

“This draft strategy is about defining our priorities for growth and re-focusing on our strengths. It will also focus on investing in priority technologies, improving opportunities for upskilling at all educational levels, building employment pathways and attracting skilled workers to support the city’s growth.

“The strategy lays out an action plan with short term and long-term solutions to deliver inclusive and sustainable economic growth. We will deliver these actions by continuing to build upon the city-wide partnerships developed through the community planning commitments and we will continue to engage with public and private stakeholders, communities and academics to build an integrated delivery model.”

Results of the consultation will be compiled to progress the Economic Strategy and action plan which will guide the development of Belfast’s economy from 2022-2030.

