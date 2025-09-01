The Hub Newry named one of UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses

Suzanne Murdock, MD, The Hub Newry.

The Hub Newry has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the Small Business Saturday campaign, as it kicks off its annual call to champion and support the nation’s favourite businesses.

The Hub Newry is a heart-led, people-first coworking space providing flexible offices for local freelancers, micro business leaders and corporate remote workers.

Alongside operating its local workspaces it’s very much community & relationship focused championing and mentoring micro business leaders and neighbourhood coworking operators, helping them build confidence, clarity and sustainable growth. It was founded by Suzanne & Patrick Murdock in 2012.

Following a nationwide search, The Hub Newry has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, as part of the count-down to Small Business Saturday on 6 December.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

“Being named one of this year’s SmallBiz100 is an honour, it shines a light on the role neighbourhood coworking spaces play in helping small businesses and communities thrive. Small businesses are built on heart and resilience, we’re proud that The Hub Newry has been recognised in the SmallBiz100 for championing both every day.” Suzanne Murdock, MD, The Hub Newry.

The Hub Newry will be profiled by the campaign on October 9, 2025 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses - bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Firms like The Hub Newry in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses. It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the US in 2010.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “Through our long-standing support of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to champion the nation’s small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s SmallBiz100, which once again showcases the incredible vibrancy and innovation of small firms and the valuable contribution they make to local communities.”