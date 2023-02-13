Boutique media agency, The Media Hive and brand marketing and communications consultancy, SD Create are joining forces in a new creative alliance that will offer full-service brand and marketing consultancy under one roof.

Founders Cliona Arthur and Sinead Doyle are respected independent consultants with a combined experience of almost 40 years.

Cliona launched The Media Hive in 2021, having spent nine years building a highly commercial media sales unit for Belfast City Airport, after a decade in senior roles in large out of home advertising agencies. Over the last two years, the business has grown significantly, securing marketing and media buying contracts with clients including The Mortgage Shop, Victoria Square, Hastings Hotels, Ellison’s Jewellers, Nest/Arcen Architects, Lost City Belfast and boxer Michael Conlan.

A Chartered PR Professional with over 17 years’ experience in journalism, PR and marketing, both in house and in agency, Sinead set up SD Create in summer 2022. Just six months on, the consultancy has established a strong client base with some of Belfast’s best-known brands including The SSE Arena, Belfast Giants, W5, Victoria Square, West Coast Cooler, Powers Irish Whiskey, Malfy Gin, and popular whiskey shop, The Friend at Hand.

Now, the two businesses will share a new joint HQ at Bebox, a creative hub in South Belfast. Together, and supported by a network of independent and freelance consultants and creatives, the two companies will offer a full suite of PR, marketing, events, content creation and media buying services.

Commenting on the opening of the new Belfast office, Sinead, said: “My vision for SD Create was to create an alternative to the traditional agency model; a creative collaborative, where project teams are hand-picked to suit the best needs of the client. This approach allows us to be flexible and agile, ensuring we have the right talent to fit the client’s brief every time.

“Collaboration is at the heart of all great marketing campaigns, and I’ve seen first-hand the power of bringing independent consultants and creatives together to achieve fantastic results for our clients. Cliona operates a similar model in The Media Hive; there’s great synergy in our work and services, and we already have some shared clients. This new alliance, and having a dedicated Belfast base, will bolster both our networks and ambitious growth plans.”

Cliona Arthur, founder of boutique media agency, The Media Hive and Sinead Doyle, founder of brand marketing and communications consultancy, SD Create pictured outside their new office in South Belfast

Cliona added: “The Media Hive was born out of a desire to offer a highly personalised, bespoke marketing and media planning and buying service. The opening of our Belfast office, and this new alliance with SD Create marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the business, as we approach our second birthday in March.

“With complementary skill sets and clients, there’s so much synergy and opportunity for collaboration between our two businesses and networks.”