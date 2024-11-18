Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Globally recognised leader in therapeutic seating design and manufacturing, the new investment by Seating Matters will be made over the next two years and lead to the creation of 62 new jobs across Limavady and Londonderry

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced that Seating Matters is investing £3.7million in its manufacturing facilities in Limavady and Londonderry as part of its ambitious expansion plan to triple turnover by 2027.

Seating Matters is a globally recognised leader in therapeutic seating design and manufacturing. The new investment will be made over the next two years and will lead to the creation of 62 new jobs, strengthening the company’s position as a key regional employer.

Making the announcement while visiting the company’s Limavady site Minister Murphy said: “A key priority in my Economic Plan is building a regionally balanced economy with high-quality jobs. I am delighted that these new roles in the north west will offer excellent employment opportunities for the local community.

“In recent years Seating Matters has invested in advanced technologies to boost productivity which has contributed to its growth. This latest investment will further expand its capacity and enable it to produce even more products efficiently. I’m also pleased that Seating Matters is driven by continuous improvement in its drive for sustainability and efficiency.”

The new facility will be a manufacturing centre of excellence and will build upon the company's current expertise in lean manufacturing.

Martin Tierney, managing director at Seating Matters, said: “This investment supports our ambitious growth strategy to triple our turnover by 2027. With increased production capacity and over 60 new staff, we will be ready to scale rapidly and further ourselves as an award-winning exporter known for products which dramatically impact the lives of the most dependent patients in our society, and the people who care for them.

“We are growing rapidly in global markets and set our sights on further export growth in Europe, North America and Australia. Our deep understanding of patients' medical conditions, the caregivers needs in providing care and the latest clinical research will give us a competitive edge to do this.”

Welcoming the expansion, George McKinney, Invest NI’s director of technology, services and scaling, added: “Since 2008, Invest NI has worked with Seating Matters to achieve ambitious growth targets. Today’s announcement is a testament to those efforts and will bring 62 new jobs to the north west, contributing to a regionally balanced economy.