The Open in Portrush set to give major boost to tourism across Northern Ireland

​The return of the Open Championship to Portrush will have a positive impact for businesses across Northern Ireland, a tourism chief has predicted.

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, said the last time the golf major was in Co Antrim in 2019, the local economy benefited by £110 million, a figure set to be surpassed this summer.

The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush is set to become the second-best attended in history, with almost 280,000 fans having snapped up tickets for the final major of the year.

The event was already a complete sell-out before home favourite Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam with his dramatic Masters victory at Augusta National in April.

John McGrillen (left), the chief executive of Tourism NI with Paul Vaughan (right), the director of golf at Ardglass Golf Club. Mr McGrillen has predicted that the return of the Open Championship to Portrush will have a positive impact for businesses across Northern Ireland.

Mr McGrillen said it is expected that the local economy this time will benefit by at least £120 million.

He said: "More people will be coming. People will see the images of Northern Ireland. The Open is not just about the week, it is about how it promotes Northern Ireland both as a tourist destination and a golf destination.

"After the Open at Portrush in 2019, we saw a huge uplift in the number of people coming here to play golf. Golfers tend to spend about four times more than the average leisure visitor, they are very valuable for the local economy."

The tourism boss said substantially more US visitors will come to the Open when it is played in Northern Ireland , compared with Scotland.

Sinead McNicholl, the director of sales and marketing at five star resort Dunluce Lodge in Portrush. She called the resort a "direct legacy" of the 2019 Open Championship, and has praised the return of the Open to Portrush.

He said: " Ireland in itself has got a very significant appeal for US visitors."

Mr McGrillen said a lot of work had been done to ensure that businesses across Northern Ireland benefit from the event.

He said: "We have worked very closely with the R&A to make sure that local businesses have the best opportunity they can get.

"We have worked to make sure all of the hospitality providers, as far as we can, are using locally sourced food, utilising local businesses to do that.

"We have had ongoing engagement with the council and with the R&A to let businesses understand how they can make the most of the Open.

"What businesses need to do is reflect on the fact that people are going to spend quite a bit of time on the course but they will be around afterwards.

"Changing opening hours for example, is a good way to make sure you are going to maximise the business opportunities.

"What we have done, which is different from last time, is people can leave the course, go into the town, come back onto the course again.

"We have sought to do what we can to maximise the impact it is going to have for local traders.

"It is not just about the week, it is what it does for future investment and future visitor numbers to the region."

Belfast restaurateur Niall McKenna said that when the Open was last in Northern Ireland in 2019, it was like a "shot in the arm" for the hospitality industry.

He said: "It was just great. It was like having another Christmas for that week.

"Big-ticket events like this, it changes the whole dynamic of Belfast and Northern Ireland.

"With Rory winning the Masters, I think we are going to get another injection.

"The whole thing is crucial. We don't get enough big-ticket items into Northern Ireland and Belfast , which we need.

"We need to bring more tourism in, more corporate tourism in."

The golf tourism market has helped to drive a significant increase in investment in accommodation on the north coast.

Five-star resort Dunluce Lodge opened this year in Portrush after a gap in the market was spotted following the 2019 Open.

Sinead McNicholl, director of sales and marketing at the resort, said: "If you look at the 2019 Open, we are a direct legacy from that event.

"There was a gap in the market for that luxury accommodation offer and that is where the initial idea came from."

She added: "We believe the Open will leave another lasting legacy and will help with bringing Portrush as a destination to the forefront of people's minds, which will not be only supporting golf but general business activity in the region."

While the Open is played on the north coast, the positive impact is felt across Northern Ireland.

Paul Vaughan is director of golf at Ardglass Golf Club in Co Down .

He said: "Having been in and around golf for the last 30 years, nothing surprised me more than the impact of the Open coming to Portrush.

"I guess we all knew we were going to be a little busier but I was definitely shocked at how big of an impact the Open actually had on visitors to Ardglass and the surrounding area.

"I remember turning so many people away in the months running up to the Open and during it because we were full. That is the first time I ever experienced that in Ardglass."

Mr Vaughan added: "Golf in Ireland as a whole is currently flying and long may it continue."