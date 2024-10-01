Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast’s Johnston Houston has announced that it has been acquired by London-based Drees & Sommer UK Ltd

One of Northern Ireland’s leading building and construction consultancies, Johnston Houston has today announced that it has been acquired by Drees & Sommer UK Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dynamic private partnership founded by Michael Johnston and Kerr Houston in 2007, based in Belfast Johnston Houston boasts an experienced, 25-strong interdisciplinary team of building surveyors, cost consultants and project managers, all of which will now become part of Drees & Sommer, after the strategic merger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Northern Ireland’s leading building and construction consultancies, Johnston Houston has today announced that it has been acquired by Drees & Sommer UK Ltd. Pictured is Michael Johnston, partner at Johnston Houston, Kenneth Wood, partner at Drees & Sommer, managing director at Drees & Sommer UK and Kerr Houston, partner at Johnston Houston

Drees & Sommer is a worldwide, partner-managed team of over 6,000 employees across 63 offices. With experts across local, national and international real estate, industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors, Drees & Sommer is the European market leader in delivering strategic advice and consultancy to the built environment.

Johnston Houston will continue to develop its portfolio as ‘Johnston Houston – Part of Drees & Sommer’ under the leadership of the current partners Michael Johnston and Kerr Houston for 12 months, before officially rebranding to Drees & Sommer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenneth Wood, managing director of Drees & Sommer UK and partner of Drees & Sommer, said: “The acquisition of Johnston Houston greatly strengthens our position in the Irish market and enhances our ability to offer a diverse range of services across the island. This important move representing a crucial milestone in our growth across the UK and Ireland, and we are thrilled to welcome Johnston Houston to the Drees & Sommer family.”

Michael Johnston, partner at Johnston Houston, continued: “Joining forces with Drees & Sommer is a tremendous opportunity for everyone involved with Johnston Houston. Our combined expertise and resources will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients while maintaining the personal and proactive service they have come to expect.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to Johnston Houston over the years and are excited about the future and the new opportunities this partnership will bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerr Houston, partner at Johnston Houston, explained: “This merger will be an excellent opportunity for both our clients and staff to be part of an international organisation with very deep layers of expertise and experience across the full range of construction services.

“Both Michael and I are very much looking forward to developing Drees & Sommer in our market, remaining totally committed to our clients and offering our staff all the opportunity that comes with being part of a global business.”