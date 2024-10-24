UK law firm TLT welcomes former head of employment from Tughans to Belfast team
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
UK law firm TLT has recruited the former head of employment at Tughans as legal director in its employment team in Belfast, as part of strategic plans to grow its offering in this practice area.
Anna Beggan brings over 25 years’ experience advising a range of employers and businesses across a number of sectors on complex aspects of employment law.
She has regularly acted on behalf of clients before the Industrial and Fair Employment Tribunals including in the defence of class action claims. Regarded as one of the leading employment lawyers in Northern Ireland, Anna is known for being a go-to adviser in her field.
At TLT, Anna will be supporting the firm’s national clients whilst also playing a key part in the growth of its employment team in Northern Ireland.
Katharine Kimber, partner and head of location in Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Anna to the team in Belfast. Her experience working with many leading employers across Northern Ireland will be a huge asset to the team.
"We’re seeing a significant increase in employment law matters from our clients. Anna will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing growth in the Northern Ireland market.”
Stuart McBride, partner and head of employment at TLT commented: “Anna’s breadth and depth of employment law knowledge will be instrumental in supporting our fast-growing employment team especially with Northern Ireland cases. Having the highest calibre lawyers across each of the UK’s jurisdictions, together with close links to excellent firms in the Republic of Ireland, has been a key part of the team’s success. Throughout her career, Anna has built a reputation for being one of the best lawyers in her field and we’re very lucky to have her join TLT.”
Anna Beggan: “I’m excited to be joining TLT’s employment team which is a market-leader with an impressive client base and breadth of experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.