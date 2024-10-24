Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former head of employment, Anna Beggan is one of the leading employment lawyers in Northern Ireland and her appointment is part of strategic plans to grow its offering

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK law firm TLT has recruited the former head of employment at Tughans as legal director in its employment team in Belfast, as part of strategic plans to grow its offering in this practice area.

Anna Beggan brings over 25 years’ experience advising a range of employers and businesses across a number of sectors on complex aspects of employment law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has regularly acted on behalf of clients before the Industrial and Fair Employment Tribunals including in the defence of class action claims. Regarded as one of the leading employment lawyers in Northern Ireland, Anna is known for being a go-to adviser in her field.

TLT has recruited the former head of employment at Tughans as legal director in its employment team in Belfast, as part of strategic plans to grow its offering in this practice area. Pictured is partner and head of location in Northern Ireland Katharine Kimber and legal director Anna Beggan

At TLT, Anna will be supporting the firm’s national clients whilst also playing a key part in the growth of its employment team in Northern Ireland.

Katharine Kimber, partner and head of location in Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Anna to the team in Belfast. Her experience working with many leading employers across Northern Ireland will be a huge asset to the team.

"We’re seeing a significant increase in employment law matters from our clients. Anna will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing growth in the Northern Ireland market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart McBride, partner and head of employment at TLT commented: “Anna’s breadth and depth of employment law knowledge will be instrumental in supporting our fast-growing employment team especially with Northern Ireland cases. Having the highest calibre lawyers across each of the UK’s jurisdictions, together with close links to excellent firms in the Republic of Ireland, has been a key part of the team’s success. Throughout her career, Anna has built a reputation for being one of the best lawyers in her field and we’re very lucky to have her join TLT.”