Version 1, a leader in digital transformation, has confirmed its commitment to Northern Ireland with a visit to the organisation’s Belfast office by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris heard how the technology company, which partners with a range of public and private sectors organisations, would like to have Northern Ireland as a significant contributor to its ambitious global growth strategy. Discussions took place on growing its presence and building the business up in the region in the future.

The Secretary of State also met with participants in Version 1’s Digital Skills Academy, a scheme run in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Department for the Economy, which has provided a rich seam of talent for the organisation. It upskills graduates or career changers from any discipline through an 18-month programme covering technical and consultancy skills training.

Version 1, a leader in digital transformation, has confirmed its commitment to Northern Ireland with a visit to the organisation’s Belfast office by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. Pictured at Version 1’s Belfast headquarters are Conor McColgan, chief revenue officer at Version 1, Lorna McAdoo, group director environment, social and governance and head of Version 1’s Belfast office and Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Version 1 has been a key economic driver in Northern Ireland in recent years, helping customers achieve their digital ambitions and improve efficiencies through a range of digital services. It has worked with the Department of Justice on its AccessNI Disclosure System, with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to support its programme of digital transformation and with Land and Property Services to deliver a range of digitally integrated solutions.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, said: “Northern Ireland has a fantastic reputation for digital skills and innovation, and firms like Version 1 are a great example of this.

"Their digital services support important work across Northern Ireland, and I was particularly interested to hear about the work of their Digital Skills Academy, which is fostering the next generation of local digital talent. Such programmes ensure that Northern Ireland will continue to be a key player in the sector.”

Lorna McAdoo, head of ESG and Version 1’s Northern Ireland operation, explained: “We were honoured to host the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland at our Belfast headquarters this morning. Our Northern Ireland office plays a vital role in servicing Version 1 clients both within the region and across the world, and we’re committed to growing its prominence in the years to come. It is testament to the close collaboration between government, education, and industry that we have been able to build such a capable and innovative base here in Belfast and visits such as this help cement those relationships. We are particularly pleased with the success of our Digital Skills Academies which have unearthed a new pipeline of talent and added considerable value to our customers.”