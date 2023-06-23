Plans for a pop-up food and drink market in Portrush has received 'strong opposition' from street traders, business owners and residents according to a local TUV councillor.

Organised by Belfast-based hospitality firm Bachus Group the proposed market at the Metropole, facing the local police station, is planned to run five days a week for 10 consecutive weeks, opening daily at 12pm and running to 1am, according to a letter sent to local residents.

The correspondence also highlighted that the site would ‘showcase food stalls from start-up companies from across the country’ and ‘provide live music, showcasing talent from Northern Ireland’.

However Causeway councillor Allister Kyle expressed concerns at the proposed plans in a ‘highly developed residential area’ adding ‘as well as noise pollution locals are worried about possible anti-social behaviour and increased litter levels’.

He explained: “This week street traders, business owners and residents have all contacted me to voice their disapproval of a proposed ‘pop up food and drink market’ on the site of the old Metropole in Portrush organised by Belfast-based Bachus Group.

“I have been inundated with calls and emails from concerned constituents on the matter. Local businesses have been through very turbulent times since Covid and Portrush and the surrounding area definitely have a peak time as everyone would know during the summer. The trade during the summer is vital. Without it there are many who will not make it through the winter.

“The doubleheader of Covid and the cost of living crisis has resulted in a downturn in trade and rising electric, fuel and base product bills. This means the bottom line for these owners has dramatically dropped and in some cases businesses are struggling to keep the doors open.

“Local residents, including many who are elderly, have massive concerns. We are talking about a highly developed residential area. As well as noise pollution locals are worried about possible anti- social behaviour and increased litter levels.

“Another major worry for residents is the safety of those who wish to avail of the bar side of the event. The proposed site is situated beside the busy Metropole roundabout with the danger of people attending the event exiting onto what is already a busy road.

“I’m not against the idea of a pop up food and drink market within the borough, it simply needs more thought and consideration than this proposal has had. While the sentiment of the event may be to ‘showcase local talent’, it shows a complete lack of respect for local food and drink establishments.”

According to a letter sent to local residents the site will showcase food stalls from start-up companies from across the country and provide live music, showcasing talent from Northern Ireland. However Council confirmed: 'No application for an entertainment licence has been made. The licensing team have contacted the organiser who has advised that they will not be playing live music and they will apply for an entertainment licence if they decide to go forward with that'

In response, the Causeway Coast and Glens Council, explained: “Council’s Environmental Health Department became aware of the proposed pop-up market on Monday, June 19.

“The Licensing Team have confirmed that as this is an enclosed site the Street Trading Act (NI) 2001 does not apply and street trading licences are not required for the market stalls.

“No application for an entertainment licence has been made. The licensing team have contacted the organiser who has advised that they will not be playing live music and they will apply for an entertainment licence if they decide to go forward with that.

“The Food team have been informed and contacted the organiser to provide advice on food safety. Food vendors will be subject to food safety inspections.

“The Health and Safety team have been informed and will review health and safety at the site. The Planning Department has also been informed of the market.

“The PSNI deal with liquor licences. This is not a Council function. Any queries in relation to the site’s occasional liquor licence should be directed to the PSNI.”