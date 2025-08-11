'We have a duty to lead by example': Northern Ireland energy company powers Moyle Interconnector with new 490-panel solar array in Co Antrim
Northern Ireland energy company Mutual Energy has completed the installation of a 490-panel solar photovoltaic (PV) array at its Moyle Interconnector converter site in Co Antrim.
The investment marks an important step in the company’s ongoing efforts to decarbonise its operations and support Northern Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon energy future.
The solar installation, which boasts a peak generation capacity of 190KW, will supply low carbon electricity directly to the Moyle Interconnector site. The energy generated will be fully utilised on site, maximising the benefits of renewable generation while reducing dependence on grid-supplied electricity.
The project was delivered by Ballymena based Dowds Group and supported by Siemens, the Interconnector’s long term maintenance service providers. The collaboration between local and international expertise ensured a seamless integration of the renewable energy system into Mutual Energy’s operational infrastructure.
Speaking about the installation, Paddy Larkin, chief executive of Mutual Energy, said: “Energy Transition isn’t just a phrase, it’s a responsibility. As a company that owns and operates critical energy infrastructure in Northern Ireland, we have a duty to lead by example. The investment in solar technology is a practical step towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.
“By generating low carbon electricity on site, we are reducing our carbon footprint and ensuring our operations remain efficient and sustainably responsible. We are proud to work with Dowds Group and Siemens to deliver innovative solutions that support Northern Ireland’s journey to net zero.”
The solar array is just one of a number of initiatives being undertaken by Mutual Energy to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and contribute positively to the future of the region’s energy system. Mutual Energy is committed to playing a leading role in the energy transition by investing in innovation, infrastructure and sustainable solutions.