The search for the new chief executive of Foyle Port is expected to start in the coming months as the current CEO, Brian McGrath, is set to step down in the second quarter of 2026.

McGrath who has led the Port for 22 years and is a past President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, plans to explore new opportunities after driving sustained long-term growth and strategic delivery at Foyle Port.

The Port is now well placed for the future thanks to Brian’s leadership, which has shaped the long-term development of the organisation as a trading and utility platform, offering significant opportunities within marine, renewable and digital sectors.

Chair of Foyle Port, Ryan McCready said: “Brian’s decision comes after more than two decades of transformative leadership at Foyle Port.

“The strategic direction that Brian set for the Port during his tenure, and for future years, will leave a lasting legacy in the long history of the Port. We are pleased that he will continue to lead a managed transition as part of our succession planning arrangements.”

He added: “While the precise date of Brian’s departure will be confirmed in the coming months, the Board at Foyle Port will initiate the search for a successor to ensure a smooth and timely leadership transition.”

“This will be a landmark opportunity to shape the future of Foyle Port. We will be seeking a visionary and dynamic individual who can build on our strong foundation, navigate the shifting trading landscape, and lead the next chapter in our growth.”