New partnership between Auction House, Reeds Rains and online auctions bring faster, transparent sales to Northern Ireland buyers and sellers

Following a year of record-breaking results, property auctioneer Auction House has officially launched its operations in Northern Ireland, completing its coverage across the entire UK.

The expansion, announced at the start of October, enables Auction House to support both existing and new clients with property appraisals and disposals throughout the UK, offering buyers and sellers seamless access to a national auction platform.

Northern Ireland’s property market continues to show resilience, with house prices rising despite broader economic challenges.

According to the Essential Information Group (EIG), over £10.8 million worth of property has been sold at auction across the region since the start of 2025.

The volume of properties entering auction is also increasing. EIG data reveals 247 properties were listed in 2024, while the year-to-date figure for 2025 has already reached 305. This growing trend reflects a rising preference for quicker and more straightforward sales, presenting a significant opportunity for Auction House’s entry into the market.

To strengthen its presence, Auction House Northern Ireland has partnered with local estate agent Reeds Rains Northern Ireland which has seven local branches in Bangor, Newtownards, Belfast, Lisburn, Ballyhackamore, Carrickfergus and Glengormley. This collaboration positions the new team to provide expert advice and support for both single asset and portfolio appraisals.

Oliver Prior, national commercial director of Auction House.

With 50 national online auctions held annually, buyers and sellers in Northern Ireland will benefit from regular, transparent, and accessible auction events. Sellers gain exposure to a broad network of domestic and international buyers, while buyers enjoy a wide range of opportunities.

Oliver Prior, national commercial director of Auction House, added: "This expansion builds on our continued growth as a national auctioneer with local expertise.

"By leveraging our regional presence, we will combine deep local knowledge with our extensive buyer networks to create competitive bidding environments and deliver the best outcomes for our clients."