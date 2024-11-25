With 4200 square feet, the UK outdoor retailer’s store in Rushmere Retail Park has created 10 jobs and will feature womenswear, menswear, kidswear, footwear and equipment

UK outdoor retailer, Mountain Warehouse, has a new store in Craigavon, located at Rushmere Retail Park.

The 4,200-square-foot store will feature womenswear, menswear, kidswear, footwear and equipment.

This winter, bestsellers such as ski sets, padded, down, and waterproof jackets, along with everything families need for their next outdoor adventure, will be available in the store.

In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, local customers will discover the latest Animal collections. The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the famous Animal logo, as well as jackets and accessories.

Mountain Warehouse, founder and chief executive officer, Mark Neale said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Craigavon, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog!”

The opening of the shop has created 10 new jobs in the local area.