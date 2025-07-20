Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider, has expanded its PMx commercialisation partnership contract

Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider, has expanded its PMx commercialisation partnership contract.

The development follows early success in the collaboration, which was initiated three months ago.

Ryan Keeling, chief executive at Diaceutics, said: "This expansion is a testament to the tangible value our PMx solution delivers.

"It reflects our partner's confidence in the solution and their commitment to scaling impact through deeper collaboration. We're proud to be advancing our mission of getting every patient the right test and the right treatment at the right time."

The expanded agreement is expected to contribute incremental service revenue in Diaceutics' FY2025 and bolsters Diaceutics' position as a strategic partner in the precision medicine ecosystem.