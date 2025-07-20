'We're proud ': Diaceutics deepens precision medicine collaboration with enhanced PMx contract

By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Jul 2025, 19:06 BST
Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider, has expanded its PMx commercialisation partnership contractplaceholder image
Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider, has expanded its PMx commercialisation partnership contract
Diaceutics strengthens PMx commercialisation deal, introducing new signal connect service to boost clinical impact and drive FY2025 growth

Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider, has expanded its PMx commercialisation partnership contract.

The development follows early success in the collaboration, which was initiated three months ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan Keeling, chief executive at Diaceutics, said: "This expansion is a testament to the tangible value our PMx solution delivers.

"It reflects our partner's confidence in the solution and their commitment to scaling impact through deeper collaboration. We're proud to be advancing our mission of getting every patient the right test and the right treatment at the right time."

placeholder image
Read More
Five-year deal sees Belfast tech firm replace legacy systems and boost productiv...

The expanded agreement is expected to contribute incremental service revenue in Diaceutics' FY2025 and bolsters Diaceutics' position as a strategic partner in the precision medicine ecosystem.

The enhanced contract introduces an additional PMx service, Signal Connect - designed to support healthcare professionals in deepening awareness and increasing clinical actionability.

More in Insider

Related topics:Belfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice