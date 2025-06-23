Max and Heather McConnell have officially retired from the Five Corners Guest Inn, handing over the keys and closing a remarkable chapter in the venue’s long-standing history

The former owners of a beloved Ballyclare bar have bid an emotional farewell after more than three decades of serving their local community.

Max and Heather McConnell have officially retired from the Five Corners Guest Inn, handing over the keys and closing a remarkable chapter in the venue’s long-standing history.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the couple wrote: “So the time has come for us to hand over the keys and retire. We would like to thank every one of our customers over the past 36 years — we’ve had fun, laughs, tears and made many friends.”

Situated in the scenic countryside just outside Ballyclare, the Five Corners Guest Inn has become a cherished local institution. Comprising a bar, restaurant, the Take 5 coffee shop, and guest accommodation, the business has long been known for its friendly service and community spirit.

The McConnells’ announcement prompted an outpouring of appreciation, with over 200 comments flooding in to wish them a happy retirement and to share fond memories of times spent at the Five Corners.