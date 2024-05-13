White's Oats Launch New Activoat High in Protein

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co. Armagh based White’s Oats has launched its new ActivOat High in Protein range to Tesco Northern Ireland in a deal which will represent a 10% growth in its business with the retailer.

The duo range which is initially listed in 29 stores follows the recent launch of two new additions to White’s Oat Based breakfast cereal range- Toasted Oats Triple Chocolate and Salted Caramel & Pecan Granola and reflects White’s continued investment to widen the usage and enjoyment of oat-based breakfast cereals, bringing the health benefits of oats to as many consumers as possible.

Made from 100% natural Wholegrain Oats with milk protein, White’s ActivOat high in protein contains over 8.5g of protein per 50g serving, is low in saturated fat and high in fibre.

The range consists of two core variants – Original, which contains no added sugar and Golden Syrup which has been naturally flavoured and are available in a 50g recyclable pot.

Each portion-controlled pot is ready in just 180 seconds, with the simple addition of hot water. It has a low glycaemic index (GI) to slowly release energy throughout the day and provides a quick, and nutritious boost for busy time pressed mornings or to support your physical activity.

Danielle Mc Bride, Marketing Manager at White’s Oats, said: ‘’We’re delighted to launch our new range of ActivOat porridge as we seek to support consumers of all ages and life-stages in having a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Protein continues to rank highly among consumer’s priorities when choosing what breakfast foods to eat with 36% purporting to seek foods high in protein and fibre1. Despite this, it can be challenging to get sufficient protein into your diet in the morning. White’s ActivOat high in protein contains over 8.5g of protein per 50g serving and is also high in fibre to help keep you fuller for longer.’’

Benjamin Mc Fadden, Tesco Trading Manager for Grocery, Household & Pet said: ‘’We are really proud to champion Northern Ireland's brilliant food and drink industry and Whites is a great example of a business helping bring Tesco customers exciting new and local products."

The new launch is an important extension to our instant porridge product portfolio and demonstrates our commitment to the development of innovative products that support the increasing demand for healthy, nutritious and convenient breakfast solutions. The instant sachet and porridge pot category continues to deliver a strong market performance, growing 8% in value over a 52-week period and 5% in volume over a more recent 13-week period2.’’ Danielle continued.