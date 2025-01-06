Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NI Apprenticeship Week brings together local councils, employers, universities, further education colleges, private training providers and many more partners committed to the development and delivery of apprenticeships

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by the Department for the Economy, the week-long programme of apprenticeship events runs from February 3-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Apprenticeship Week seeks to raise the profile of apprenticeships and promote participation in apprenticeship provision across all levels and vocations.

Pictured with Economy Minister Conor Murphy at Southern Regional College, Banbridge, are Clodagh Palmer, senior talent acquisition specialist at Banbridge company Alternative Heat, Niall McCartan, year 2 higher level apprentice at Southern Regional College, on work placement with Alternative Heat, Denise Cornett, training and apprenticeship manager, Southern Regional College and Lee Campbell, principal and chief executive, Southern Regional College

This year the theme of NI Apprenticeship Week is ‘Getting it Right for You’, to highlight that apprenticeship opportunities are varied, flexible and meet the needs of many different people as well as many sectors of our economy.

Officially launching Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2025 during a visit to Southern Regional College's Banbridge Campus, the Minister said: “With almost 13,000 people on apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships here, more people than ever are choosing to pursue a career that combines learning on the job with a recognised vocational qualification.

“Now in its sixth year, Apprenticeship Week provides a great opportunity for everyone involved in apprenticeships to come together, during a week-long programme of events and activity right across the north, to showcase the wide range of apprenticeship opportunities available to people of all ages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Apprenticeship Week brings together local councils, employers, universities, further education colleges, private training providers and many more partners committed to the development and delivery of apprenticeships.

Events include information sessions and showcases for apprenticeships in various sectors, including hospitality and construction, and higher level apprenticeships, among many other events across Northern Ireland.

Full details of in-person and virtual events happening across Northern Ireland during Apprenticeship Week are available here.

NI Apprenticeship Week is open to everyone. To get involved with organising future events, please contact the Department by email at: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad