Women in Business, Northern Ireland’s leading network for women in the workplace, has announced a partnership with The Department for Business and Trade to further develop Northern Ireland’s economic growth and promote the export market opportunities to businesses here.

The partnership will see the Department and Women in Business explore new international markets for local businesses and support the network in their mission of creating a new economy, one built on inclusive growth.

Raising awareness of Northern Ireland export champions who volunteer to share their experience of trading internationally will be a key element of the partnership as well as supporting the Department’s UK Export Academy, a free training programme helping businesses discover their export potential, increase confidence and upskill knowledge of overseas sales.

CEO WIB Group, Roseann Kelly said: “We are proud to partner with a Department that provides so much support for local organisations and has such a big vision for the future of NI’s economy. Connecting and networking is something that is ingrained in the DNA of the Women in Business network and more recently we have been working to promote Northern Ireland and its inclusive business ethos on a global scale. Working with the Department we have a renewed ambition to deliver growth and create inclusivity by supporting, connecting and encouraging female entrepreneurs to take opportunities that will ultimately bring prosperity to not only our economy but to society as a whole.”

In becoming a Women in Business network partner, all NI staff at the Department for Business and Trade can avail of Women in Business membership, with benefits including virtual webinars, in person networking events and training programmes as well as peer support and collaboration.

James Toolan, deputy director for Department for Business and Trade NI, added: “The Department for Business and Trade is delighted to partner with Women in Business in Northern Ireland. This unique partnership will allow our team and department to connect with WIB members across Northern Ireland, bringing female leaders from businesses of all sizes and sectors closer to the resources, networks and opportunities available to grow internationally."

For information on how the Department for Business and Trade can support your business to grow through exporting visit here.

