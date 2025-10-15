Hydrogen and electric bus pioneer Wrightbus teams up with mobility finance leader Kazenmaier to make zero-emission fleets more accessible across Germany

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World-leading bus firm Wrightbus continued its rollout of service partners in Germany by joining forces with well-known leasing firm Kazenmaier to help make it easier for operators to switch to zero emission transport.

While Wrightbus has pioneered carbon-free travel with its market-leading hydrogen and battery-electric buses, Kazenmaier has integrated public funding and a comprehensive service package into its leasing offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With hydrogen and electric bus fleets on the ground with operators including Saarbahn, Cottbus, West Verkehr and Vestiche, and a service station in Brühl, outside Cologne, Wrightbus has made it clear that success in Germany is pivotal to its global expansion.

World-leading bus firm Wrightbus continued its rollout of service partners in Germany by joining forces with well-known leasing firm Kazenmaier to help make it easier for operators to switch to zero emission transport. Pictured is Erhan Eren, managing director Europe at Wrightbus, Max Nastold, CEO of Kazenmaier Leasing GmbH, Tobias Fräde, business development manager Trucks/Buses at Kazenmaier Leasing GmbH and Gregor Creslovnik, sales at Wrightbus

The Kazenmaier deal follows hot on the heels of the Northern Ireland company’s announcement to partner with Ferronordic for service and maintenance support.

Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales said Kazenmaier would help provide further added value.

“Wrightbus has a compelling offering for the German market, and we already have fleets of hydrogen and electric buses in operation, matched with on-site service and country-wide fleet support,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we have added further value by partnering with Kazenmaier to ensure operators can take advantage of competitive leasing solutions to help them make the switch to zero-emission technology.

“Wrightbus make the best buses on the market but we want to make sure we offer the best packages of service and support alongside.”

Kazenmaier CEO Max E Nastold said his company’s ability to access state and federal-level subsidies was critical for delivering savings in both emissions and operating costs.

“Our partnership with Wrightbus is driven by a shared goal – to truly put the public transport transition into motion,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We combine technological excellence with financial accessibility, turning sustainable mobility from a vision into reality on Germany’s roads. Together, we’re shaping the mobility transition – reliably, ambitiously, and with a passion for progress.”

Wrightbus had just 49 employees when it was rescued from administration in 2019. It now boasts over 2,300, with a further 7,500 jobs secured in the largely UK supply chain.

While bus manufacturing is at its core, Wrightbus has expanded its after-sales and repowering divisions and is part of a wider group which also offers depot charging solutions, alternative energy supplies and net-zero financing.

“In a tough market we have thrived, creating thousands of jobs, bringing new levels of product quality to the bus market and delighting passengers,” Mr Gales added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad