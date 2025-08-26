Belfast Harbour Community Awards open for applications

Grants of up to £5,000 available for grassroots community projects across NI

Belfast Harbour is seeking applications for the second round of its 2025 Community Awards programme.

Now in its fifth year, the Belfast Harbour Community Awards provide individual grants of up to £5,000 for grassroots community groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations registered in Northern Ireland. In total, £100,000 in funding is awarded annually, in two separate £50,000 rounds.

Jenni Barkley, Communications and Community Engagement Manager, Belfast Harbour, said: “We are now taking applications for our second round of funding, with grants available for organisations which have a positive impact on their local communities. Whether your organisation is helping people with employability and skills, is impacting the environment positively, or working with the community across the board, whether it’s with older people, young people, or anything in the middle, we want to hear from you!”

(Pictured from left): Project participants Ann Willis, Eddie Willis and Wendy Rodie with Jenni Barkley, Communications and Community Engagement Manager, Belfast Harbour and Chris Givans, Health and Fitness Manager, Hanwood Trust.

Recent recipients of Community Award grants have included arts groups, sporting clubs, and community organisations such as the Hanwood Trust.

Norman Kelly, from the Hanwood Trust, said: “The funding that we received through the Community Awards earlier this year has been instrumental in helping us deliver our Summer Engagement Programme - a week-long event, followed by a 10-week activity series which focuses on improving the health, well-being, and social interactions of older adults. Without Belfast Harbour’s support and grants like this, it would be increasingly difficult to deliver our services to the community.”

Jenni Barkleyadded: “The project for which Hanwood Trust received funding is a fantastic example of the impact which a Belfast Harbour Community Award can have. We are very proud to support the Hanwood team in their important work combatting isolation amongst the older adults in the Tullycarnet community.”