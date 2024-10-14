Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast International Airport (BIA), part of VINCI Airports network, is taking another significant step towards a more sustainable future by achieving Level 3 ‘Optimisation’ in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) scheme, coordinated by Airports Council International (ACI).

This recognition assesses airports’ performance in managing and reducing their carbon footprint using seven levels of certification.

This Level 3 ‘Optimisation’ achievement signifies that BIA has successfully engaged its third parties, including airlines and various service providers, in carbon footprint management. This includes working with partners to understand and reduce emissions across the airport’s supply chain.

This initiative is part of BIA’s ongoing commitment to sustainable operations, which includes a range of measures such as energy efficiency improvements, the introduction of electric vehicles across our airport fleet as vehicles as well as all diesel vehicles operating fuelled by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, (HVO) and the development of a comprehensive sustainability strategy.

Belfast International airport interior.

“We are proud to achieve Level 3 in the ACA scheme,” said Kevin Napier, Compliance Manager at Belfast International Airport. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and achieving our sustainability goals. We are committed to working with our partners to create a more sustainable future for our airport and the surrounding community.”