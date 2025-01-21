BEPEX to showcase innovation and collaboration at the Eikon Exhibition Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Eikon Exhibition Centre is thrilled to welcome BEPEX, the ultimate trade event for electrical, plumbing and construction professionals, to its venue on April 9-10, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BEPEX is a dynamic and collaborative event, which unites three leading trade shows—BUILDEX, ELECTEX and PLUMBEX—under one roof for a truly unparalleled experience.

A one-stop event for industry professionals.

BEPEX brings together electricians, plumbers and builders for two days of innovation, networking and learning. This must-visit event will feature demonstrations and freebies from hundreds of leading brands, offering visitors a chance to explore the latest equipment, cutting-edge solutions and innovative techniques shaping the future of the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured Karen McAvoy, Managing Director of BEPEX organiser KMP Ltd, with Theresa Morrissey, RUAS Group Executive Director.

With over 150 exhibitors from across Ireland, the UK and Europe, BEPEX provides a unique opportunity to discover new products, secure exclusive deals and forge new partnerships. In addition, the event will showcase expert-led trade talks, covering the latest trends and insights across the electrical, plumbing and construction sectors.

Exciting new features for 2025

A key highlight of BEPEX 2025 is the introduction of the Net Zero Hub, an exclusive new feature designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to navigate the decarbonisation transition and seize new opportunities in the green economy.

Visitors can look forward to discovering advanced construction methods, sustainable materials and tools designed for efficiency and durability at BUILDEX. ELECTEX will provide a comprehensive view of the latest electrical solutions, from wiring technology to smart home systems and energy-efficient lighting. And at PLUMBEX, attendees can explore cutting-edge plumbing products, including advanced piping systems and energy-saving water and heating solutions.

What to expect at BEPEX:

Vans & tools: Explore high-performance work vehicles and essential tools.Trade talks: Gain valuable insights from industry leaders.Product demos: Experience the latest products and technologies firsthand.Exclusive offers: Take advantage of special show-only promotions.Event details:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dates: Wednesday, April 9 (4pm-9pm) and Thursday, April 10 (9.30am-4pm), 2025

Venue: Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn

Theresa Morrissey, RUAS Group Executive Director, commented: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome BEPEX to the Eikon Exhibition Centre for 2025. This event represents a fantastic opportunity for professionals across the electrical, plumbing and construction sectors to come together, explore new innovations and engage in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of their industries. The Eikon Exhibition Centre is proud to be part of such a significant event that promotes collaboration and industry growth."

Register now for free:

Moira +44 (0)28 9261 2990Dublin +353 (0)1 696 8319www.bepex.ie/belfast-2025