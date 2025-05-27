Cast announced for Follies

Northern Ireland Opera announces the first members of the Cast for Follies, one of the most spectacular musical masterpieces of all time. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Goldman, this epic production directed by the renowned national opera company’s Artistic Director Cameron Menzies will be the first time the show has ever been staged professionally in Northern Ireland at Belfast’s Grand Opera House and marks eight long years since its last UK revival. The historic performances with a full-scale live orchestra will run from the 13 to 20 September.

Set in New York in 1971, former showgirls of the famous Weismann’s Follies’ return with their partners to their beloved decaying Broadway theatre for one final reunion before it is demolished and turned into a carpark. Time may have moved on, but inside the theatre old connections stir, song and dance routines, laughs and loves are well remembered, rivalries flare and ghosts of the past are awoken. By the time they all leave their world’s will have shifted: will anything be the same again?

The scale and ambition of this production is equaled only by its spectacular ensemble cast. Starring in the iconic roles of former roommates and showgirls reuniting after thirty years, Sally Plummer and Phyllis Stone, are renowned musical theatre and West-End stars Anna-Jane Casey (CATS, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT, GREASE, STARLIGHT EXPRESS, WEST SIDE STORY, CHICAGO) who has performed in leading roles in countless West-End productions for over four decades and Annette McLaughlin (PLAYER KINGS, SCANDAL TOWN, MATILDA THE MUSICAL, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, CHICAGO) whose extensive career has spanned musicals on Broadway to the RSC at Stratford Upon Avon.

Best friends Buddy Palmer and Benjamin Stone are played by Belfast’s own Mark Dugdale (COME FROM AWAY, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, JERSEY BOYS, THE COMMITMENTS) and much sought-after West-End star Alasdair Harvey (COME FROM AWAY, BIG LITTLE LIES, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, GUYS AND DOLLS, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, WE WILL ROCK YOU) respectively. Both are highly experienced West-End actors who have appeared in an incredible roster of hit shows.

Music theatre royalty and one of the UK’s finest jazz vocalists Jacqueline Dankworth MBE, cast in Sondheim’s original West End debut of Into The Woods in 1990, returns to the stage in her first Sondheim musical in thirty years to play the role of Carlotta Campion, a character who arguably sings one of the show’s most recognised musical standards ‘I’m Still Here’. West End performer and TV actress Allison Harding (INTO THE WOODS, NI OPERA; SISTER ACT and Olivier Award winning RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET) now based in Belfast, currently appearing in hit TV detective series Ellis plays Hattie Walker, the tough-talking, no-nonsense showgirl who sings the legendary showstopping number ‘Broadway Baby’. Further casting to be announced shortly.

Northern Ireland Opera welcomes Music Director Greg Arrowsmith (ROCKY HORROR SHOW, HAIRSPRAY, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, SISTER ACT, WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN) to the creative team. This much-lauded Musical Director this year celebrates conducting his 21st West-End show in a career spanning 25 years. Arrowsmith will lead the Orchestra of Northern Ireland Opera, a full-scale ensemble of 35 local instrumentalists in this epic and highly entertaining production rarely staged due to its scale.

Rounding out this highly respected creative team is West-End Choreographer Jennifer Rooney (INTO THE WOODS, ONCE, OLD FRIENDS AND OTHER DAYS, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, THE JUNIPER TREE) and Set Designer Niall McKeever. This show marks McKeever’s fifth magical collaboration for the organisation which includes EUGENE ONEGIN, TOSCA, LA TRAVIATA and INTO THE WOODS. He was also nominated for The Irish Times Theatre Awards for ‘Best Set’ for Into The Woods in 2022.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House adds: “We are delighted to welcome Northern Ireland Opera back to their home in September with an unmissable production of Follies. Mounting the first ever professional production of the Sondheim musical in Northern Ireland demonstrates the variety of work and ambition which Cameron has brought to the company over the past few years.

“Beyond the company’s annual grand opera on our mainstage, Northern Ireland Opera and the Grand Opera House produce a range of productions in the Theatre’s Studio including, Morning Melodies, two sell-out evenings of Arias & Three Courses, and Cocktails & Cabaret which features some of Northern Ireland’s best vocal talent. This autumn, to mark the Theatre’s 130thanniversary, the two arts organisations will collaborate on a special, one-off event, the details for which will be announced soon.”

Northern Ireland Opera’s principal funder is the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera at the Arts Council, says, “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to be principal funder of Northern Ireland Opera who continue to bring audiences here ambitious, thrilling productions and performances. Thanks to the hugely talented cast, musicians and creative team, Follies, in the stunning surroundings of the Grand Opera House, promises to be a spectacular show and I would encourage everyone to go along and experience this unmissable show this September.”